JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $153.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.10 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

