Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $753,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. 1,160,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

