Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 7,153,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $753,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

