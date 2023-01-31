K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 0.1%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.30). 1,263,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 900,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.50 ($4.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of K3 Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

K3 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Sales, Restructuring, and Tax. The Business Sales segment offers company sales, corporate finance, business brokerage, transaction, off-market acquisition, and debt advisory services.

