Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kainos Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,700 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kainos Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,485 ($18.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,950.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,416.51. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Kainos Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.00%.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Katie Davis acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,564 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,096 ($123,621.09).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

