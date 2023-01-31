Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 658,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 69,203 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.74. The stock had a trading volume of 167,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

