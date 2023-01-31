Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 222.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.25. 1,894,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.12. The stock has a market cap of $431.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.