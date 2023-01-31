Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 280 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. 439,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

