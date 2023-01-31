Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 467 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 2.2 %

DEO stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,897. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,090.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.