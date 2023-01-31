Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. 18,753,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,589,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

