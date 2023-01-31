Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 279.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,270,000 after acquiring an additional 310,623 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.80. 3,910,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.