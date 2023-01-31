Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 980 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 521.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded up 0.17 on Tuesday, reaching 16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 136,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.01. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

