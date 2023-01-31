Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.80

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 9987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 108.82%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

