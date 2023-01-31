Konnect (KCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,190.12

Konnect (KCT) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $36,190.12 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

