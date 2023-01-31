Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.94

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 1993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $689.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Koppers had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $536.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.