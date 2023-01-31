Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.94

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 1993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $689.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.99%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koppers by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
