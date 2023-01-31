Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Lamar Advertising Stock Performance
NASDAQ LAMR opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05.
Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
