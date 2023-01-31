Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.