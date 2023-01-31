Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of LICY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 441,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,643. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The company has a market cap of $922.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Li-Cycle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

