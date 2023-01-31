Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Shares of LICY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 441,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,643. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The company has a market cap of $922.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
