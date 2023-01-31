Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Reduced by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,351.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,309,000 after acquiring an additional 499,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.38. The stock had a trading volume of 367,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average is $305.44.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

