Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Liquity USD has a market cap of $228.14 million and $4.87 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 227,266,639 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

