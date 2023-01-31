Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,906,000 after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after buying an additional 462,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

