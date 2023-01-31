Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.