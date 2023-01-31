Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.72 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $56.62 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

