Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up 2.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,185,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 112,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,471. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.