M/I Homes (MHO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect M/I Homes to post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.79. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 447.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 63.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 142,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.