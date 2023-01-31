Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163,277. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

