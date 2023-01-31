Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.70. 546,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,459. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

