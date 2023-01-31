Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,960,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,182. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

