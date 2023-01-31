Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.64. The stock had a trading volume of 663,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.11 and a 200-day moving average of $336.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $356.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

