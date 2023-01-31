Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.14.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.31. The company had a trading volume of 248,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

