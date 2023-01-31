Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,168. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.26.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

