Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $99.89. 982,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,602,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $111.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

