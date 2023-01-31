Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 635,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 9.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.