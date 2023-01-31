McKesson (MCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $378.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.92. McKesson has a one year low of $252.61 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in McKesson by 63.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,609,000 after purchasing an additional 149,471 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in McKesson by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

