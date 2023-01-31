Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,933 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $83,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

