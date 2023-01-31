Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.70 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Metahero has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.70 million and approximately $650,160.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

