Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$21.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.51. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$22.75. The stock has a market cap of C$611.96 million and a PE ratio of 2.45.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

