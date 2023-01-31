Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.34. 805,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,629,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.