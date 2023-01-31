Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.34. 805,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,629,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

