Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $216,754,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $19,724,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,978,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

