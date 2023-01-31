Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Up 18.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.64. 565,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 228,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Mobiquity Technologies Trading Up 18.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56.
Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies
Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.