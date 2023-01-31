Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Up 18.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.64. 565,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 228,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Mobiquity Technologies Trading Up 18.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBQ. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

