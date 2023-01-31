M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

