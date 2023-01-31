Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

