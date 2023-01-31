Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.83 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $113.01 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00406275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.79 or 0.00767392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00093880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00580105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00185176 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

