New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520,039 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Pfizer worth $478,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,576,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,680,928. The company has a market capitalization of $244.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

