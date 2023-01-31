NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Down 0.3 %

NewMarket stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.31. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $351.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NewMarket

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.