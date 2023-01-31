Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Raised to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nexans from €93.00 ($101.09) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nexans from €83.00 ($90.22) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nexans from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexans currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of NXPRF opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. Nexans has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $101.75.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA engages in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usages, Industry & Projects, and Telecom & Data. The company was founded on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

