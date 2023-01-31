NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Sells $23,262.25 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) SVP Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $23,262.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,725,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NextNav Price Performance
NextNav stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 304,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.47.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 2,348.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextNav (NN)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.