NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Sells $23,262.25 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) SVP Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $23,262.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,725,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextNav stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 304,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 2,348.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,339,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NextNav by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 344,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the third quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

