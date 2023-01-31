Northcape Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,313. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

