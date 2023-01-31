Northcape Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,477 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 66,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.