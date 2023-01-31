Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $478.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $508.13.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $439.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.
